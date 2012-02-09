版本:
UPDATE 1-Centerra boosts size of its gold resources

TORONTO Feb 9 Centerra Gold reported a 36 percent increase in the size of its measured and indicated gold resources on Thursday, driven by exploration success at its Kumtor mine in the Kyrgyz Republic and other projects in Russia and Mongolia.

The Toronto-listed miner, focused on gold projects in and around Central Asia, said resources in the category, as of Dec. 31, rose 1.8 million ounces over year-ago levels to 6.7 million ounces.

The company also said its proven and probable gold reserves increased year-over-year, before accounting for 2011 production.

