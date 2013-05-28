Centerra Gold says road block hits Kyrgyz mine operation

May 28 Centerra Gold Inc said a road
block by the local community near its flagship mine in
Kyrgyzstan has affected movement of supplies and personnel to
and from the mine.
If the road block is not removed in a timely manner, there
may be a material negative impact on its operations, including
gold production and financial results, the company said on
Tuesday.
The Kumtor mine, bisected by a glacier 4,000 meters (13,000
ft) above sea level, is the largest gold mine operated by a
Western company in Central Asia.
Mine operations have not currently been impacted, the
company said, adding that it was working with local authorities
and the government to resolve the matter.