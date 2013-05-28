Centerra Gold says road block hits Kyrgyz mine operation

May 28 Centerra Gold Inc said a road block by the local community near its flagship mine in Kyrgyzstan has affected movement of supplies and personnel to and from the mine.

If the road block is not removed in a timely manner, there may be a material negative impact on its operations, including gold production and financial results, the company said on Tuesday.

The Kumtor mine, bisected by a glacier 4,000 meters (13,000 ft) above sea level, is the largest gold mine operated by a Western company in Central Asia.

Mine operations have not currently been impacted, the company said, adding that it was working with local authorities and the government to resolve the matter.