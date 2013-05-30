UPDATE 2-Centerra Gold suspends Kyrgyz mine operations

* Says protesters disrupted grid power supply to Kumtor
* Begins orderly shutdown of milling facility
* Road leading to Kumtor mine continues to be blocked
* Kyrgyz government says looking to peacefully resolve
situation
By Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay
May 30 Centerra Gold Inc said operations
at its flagship mine in Kyrgyzstan have been suspended after
villagers blocking the only road to the mine since Tuesday
disrupted the power supply.
The company said Kumtor mine has begun an orderly shutdown
of the milling facility using back-up diesel-generated power.
The back-up generators are providing power to the camp and other
facilities.
John Pearson, Centerra's vice-president for investor
relations, said the company was working with local authorities
and the government to get the grid power restored.
Pearson said he could neither say when power would be back
up, nor speculate on how long the back-up power would last.
"I do not have a date or any time frame (for production to
start)," Pearson told Reuters.
Earlier this week, hundreds of villagers blocked the road to
the mine, high in Kyrgyzstan's Tien Shan mountains, threatening
to move in on the mine if the government does not tear up its
agreement with the investor.
Centerra Gold had estimated production of between 550,000
and 600,000 ounces from the mine this year.
The miner said if the grid power and road access is not
restored in a timely manner, there may be a material negative
impact on operations. This would include its gold production and
financial results, the company reiterated.
"If it gets into a week of downtime, that is going to start
impacting the quarterly production," analyst David West of
Salman Partners said.
Nationalist deputies and groups in Kyrgyzstan are calling
for the nationalization of the mine and the parliament has set a
deadline of June 1 for the government to renegotiate - or
repudiate - a deal struck in 2009 with Centerra to operate the
mine.
A state commission said Centerra has been paying too little
to run Kumtor and accused it of causing environmental damage
that resulted in $457 million in fines.
The Kumtor mine, set some 4,000 meters (13,000 ft) above sea
level, has long been the focus of fights among political forces
and regional clans in a nation that has seen two presidents
toppled since 2005.
Kyrgyz Prime Minister Zhantoro Satybaldiyev held an
emergency government meeting, attended by the country's top
security official, late on Thursday, his press service said.
"We must do whatever is possible to peacefully resolve the
current situation, taking a proper decision today," his press
service quoted him as saying. It said he was going to hold an
emergency meeting with the coalition majority of the parliament
this night.
Local news agencies reported that the number of protesters
blocking the only road to Kumtor had risen to well over 1,000 on
Thursday.
Centerra's Pearson said, "they gave us the demands but they
aren't talking to us. They only want to talk to the Prime
Minister."
Earlier on Thursday, the government published a bland and
cautiously worded appeal to Kyrgyzstan's population, urging it
to keep calm and saying that the stoppage of Kumtor would be
detrimental to the country's economic progress.
The gold mine is the largest operated by a Western company
in Central Asia and contributes roughly 12 percent of
Kyrgyzstan's economic output.
The mountainous nation, where gross domestic product per
head is less than a tenth of that in oil-rich neighbor
Kazakhstan, holds ample reserves of precious and rare earth
metals and mercury discovered by Soviet geologists.
But vested interests of powerful local clans, which often
defy the authority of central government, have kept strategic
investors away.
"We are continuing to mine the ice and waste in the high
movement area of the open pit. So that allows us to manage that
area and maintain stable pit conditions," Pearson said.
Shares of Toronto-listed Centerra were up about 5 percent at
C$4.18 on Thursday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The
shares have lost 58 percent of their value so far this year.