Centerra says shareholders won't give up more of Kumtor stake

Oct 31 The chief executive of Centerra Gold Inc
said on Thursday he had little wiggle room to agree to
demands from the parliament of Kyrgyzstan, which is seeking
control over the company's flagship mine in the central Asian
country.
Ian Atkinson said Centerra's minority shareholders, which
own 67 percent of the company, were "cautiously supportive" of a
50-50 tentative ownership agreement signed with the Kyrgyzstan
cabinet last month on its Kumtor gold mine.
But minority owners were unlikely to back any further
reduction in the value of their investment.
"On a 50-50 basis, we think we can get their approval,"
Centerra CEO Ian Atkinson said in an interview.
"However, if there is any significant change to that, that
would result in further dilution or transfer of value to the
Kyrgyz side, I think it would be difficult to see how we can get
the necessary shareholder support," Atkinson said.
Kyrgyzstan's parliament voted last week to seek a 67 percent
stake in the Kumtor mine, demanding a 50-50 agreement signed
between the company and cabinet just last month be torn up in an
intensifying row over a major foreign currency earner.
The vote comes against a backdrop of riots and
opposition calls to nationalize the Kumtor mine.
The September memorandum of understanding (MOU) paved the
way for Kyrgyzstan to swap its 32.7 percent stake in the
Canadian firm for 50 percent in a venture that would own Kumtor.
As part of the agreement, Centerra will also receive $100
million to be paid over 10 years.
Atkinson said Centerra is in direct discussions with the
Kyrgyzstan prime minister and the government over the future of
the Kumtor mine.
Parliamentarians have given the government until Dec. 23 to
report back on the discussions on setting up a new Kyrgyzstan
majority-owned venture. Atkinson said talks could stretch on
beyond that date.
"The challenge for the government and also for ourselves is
to explain the benefits of the MOU, what it brings to the Kyrgyz
Republic," Atkinson said.
The Kumtor mine, high in the Tien Shan mountains, is a major
foreign exchange earner for Kyrgyzstan and alone accounted for
12 percent of 2011 gross domestic product in the Central Asian
nation of 5.5 million. It is also the country's biggest
employer.
Centerra's shares have slumped from above $22 two years ago
to $4.17 on Thursday.
Centerra reported a smaller quarterly net loss on Wednesday
and said gold production more than doubled to 113,840 ounces.
Kumtor contributed 90,289 ounces, up from 23,786 ounces in the
same quarter in 2012.