Halma buys healthcare sensors maker CenTrak for about $140 mln

BRIEF-T. Rowe Price to not contest plan by Snap Inc
* T. Rowe Price is not contesting plan by Snap Inc. to issue non-voting shares in its impending initial public offering
Feb 5 Halma Plc, a health and safety device maker, said it had bought CenTrak Inc, a privately owned maker of sensors, for about $140 million (95.9 million pounds), expanding its footprint in the U.S. healthcare market.
Halma said the deal, which was funded using its existing cash and debt facilities, would immediately add to earnings.
Newtown, Pennsylvania-based CenTrak's technology allows for real-time monitoring of patient, staff, medical equipment, and hygiene compliance and temperature conditions, Halma said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by paying a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.