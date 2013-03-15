COMMENT: Currency war sees a new weapon deployed

LONDON, March 15 (IFR) - Under normal circumstances, growing
imbalances in the housing market and debt would lead central
banks to tighten monetary policy. In the current 'currency wars'
environment, this policy option is unpalatable, as it would
simply undermine attempts to keep domestic currencies as weak as
possible.
A desire to avoid a strengthening currency explains why some
central banks are now relying on other measures to help cool the
housing market and gain more flexibility on interest rates.
While the major central banks have been engaged in expanding
their balance sheets, others have had to deal with the fallout
resulting from safety-seeking capital inflows. The result for
the likes of Switzerland, New Zealand, Australia and Norway has
been lower interest rates and currency strength. But concern
over imbalances in the housing market and debt limits the
ability to provide added stimulus to the economy.
It is this that has led some to now contemplate the
deployment of a new weapon - countercyclical capital buffers
(CCB) - to target the debt/housing market imbalances. On March
14, the SNB and Norges Bank both reiterated plans for CCBs that
will require banks to hold more capital against residential
mortgage loans. The SNB plans to do this as of September, while
Norges Bank will provide details "later this year".
Already it seems that the prospect of tighter capital rules
is starting to have an impact, as major banks in Norway have
hiked their mortgage rates by 30bp this month. It seems likely
that New Zealand will also look to implement non-interest rate
hike related measures this year in order to cool its own housing
bubble. The RBNZ on March 4 released a consultation paper
looking for feedback on countercyclical capital buffers as well
as other restrictions.
In the current environment, the theme is about trying to
find alternative ways to cool the housing market, but in the
future we should be cognisant of the risk that other asset
markets will be a focus, including equities. In today's world,
it is important to recognise that central banks have set a high
bar to raising interest rates, not wanting to fall victim to the
currency war.
(Reporting by Divyang Shah; editing by Julian Baker)