Stronger ad revenues lift broadcaster CME's Q1 core profit

BRIEF-Toshiba considers spinning off semiconductor operations - Nikkei
* Toshiba is considering spinning off semiconductor operations and selling a partial stake to Western Digital of the U.S. - Nikkei
PRAGUE, April 27 Core profits at broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) rose 44 percent at constant exchange rates in the first quarter, slightly above market expectations, the company reported on Wednesday.
Boosted by stronger television advertising markets, operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) increased to $17.1 million, beating the average estimate of $16.3 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
CME said TV advertising revenues grew by 4 percent in the first quarter, while the company expanded its market share in its two largest markets, Czech Republic and Romania.
Total revenue for the quarter was up 2.3 percent at $129 million, while at constant exchange rates it increased 4.3 percent.
CME has in recent years undergone a programme of restructuring, cost cuts and divestments, backed by cash injections and financing deals from top shareholder Time Warner.
($1 = 0.8843 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Yokogawa Electric's Group operating profit apparently slid 23% on the year for the nine months through December 2016 - Nikkei
* Kyocera is expected to earn 18% less on the year in group pretax profit with 120 billion yen ($1.06 billion) for the fiscal year ending March - Nikkei