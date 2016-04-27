版本:
Broadcaster CME sees core profit growth in low to high teens in 2016

PRAGUE, April 27 Television broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) expects its core operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) to grow at a level in the low to high teens at constant exchange rates in 2016.

It also expects unlevered free cash flow of $85 million to $95 million at actual rates, it said in a presentation on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Louise Heavens)

