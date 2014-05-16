Broadcaster CME co-CEO buys 25,000 company shares-filing

PRAGUE May 16 Central European Media Enterprises' (CME) Co-Chief Executive Christoph Mainusch has acquired 25,000 company shares, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

The shares were purchased on May 14 at a price of $2.79 per share, the filing said.

Shares traded up 1.3 percent at 53.70 crowns in Prague on Friday. They closed at $2.67 on the Nasdaq on Thursday. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)