2015年 3月 21日 星期六

Broadcaster CME co-CEO sells shares in company

PRAGUE, March 20 Central European Media Enterprises (CME) co-Chief Executive Michael Del Nin sold 7,126 shares worth $18,927 on March 19, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

The shares were sold at a price of $2.6561 each, the filing said. After the sale, Del Nin held 10,689 shares in the central European broadcaster. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Pravin Char)
