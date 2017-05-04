Illinois' Central Grocers files for bankruptcy as winds down business

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO May 4 Central Grocers Inc, a wholesale
grocery cooperative in the Chicago area, filed for bankruptcy on
Thursday as it tried to close or sell businesses after
struggling to adapt to consumer shifts to online and gourmet
shopping and "big box" stores.
Central Grocers, with about $2 billion in annual sales, said
it had a plan to close its distribution business, which supplies
local independent supermarket retailers, and sell its Strack &
Van Til grocery stores in Illinois and Indiana.
The Joliet, Illinois-based group said the sale process was
the "lynchpin" of its Chapter 11 strategy and "critical to
maximizing recoveries for all creditors and preserving thousands
of jobs."
"We are using this court-supervised sale process to provide
us the time and flexibility to conduct an orderly sale of the
Strack & Van Til stores, while we work to sell the warehouse in
Joliet and wind down our wholesale distribution operations," CEO
Ken Nemeth said in a news release.
The group calls itself the seventh-largest grocery store
cooperative in the United States serving 500 supermarkets.
Strack, which added juice bars and more organic and prepared
meals to its stores in recent years, is the largest employer in
Northern Indiana with about 4,250 employees, according to a
filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
Central Grocers listed $262 million in total assets and $232
million in total liabilities for the group in a court filing.
The petition followed a filing in Chicago by a group of food
suppliers including Coca-Cola, General Mills,
Mars Financial and Post Consumer Brands seeking $1.8 million
they said they were owed by Central Grocers.
The cooperative said it would ask for the Chicago proceeding
to be dismissed.
Supermarkets' razor-thin margins have been hit by falling
food prices and growing competition from big box stores
including Wal-Mart Stores Inc and online options such as
Amazon.com Inc.
In the past two years, both the operator of New York-area
supermarket chain Fairway Markets and West Coast regional grocer
Haggen have filed for bankruptcy.
Also contributing to Central Grocers' bankruptcy filing were
tightening trade terms among vendors, it said. A recent
migration by its co-op members - independent grocery stores in
the Midwest - to other suppliers also hurt, a source with
knowledge of the matter said.
Reuters reported on April 20 that Central Grocers was
considering bankruptcy as it struggled with debt.
(Additional reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York)