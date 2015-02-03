版本:
2015年 2月 3日 星期二 16:10 BJT

MOVES-Central Pacific Bank promotes Lee Moriwaki to CIO

Feb 3 Central Pacific Bank, the main subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp, has promoted Lee Moriwaki to executive vice president and chief information officer.

Moriwaki, who joined the Hawaii-based lender in 2011, previously served as senior vice president and loan and deposit operations division manager.

As chief information officer, Moriwaki will be responsible for company-wide strategic direction and management of technology and bank operations.

