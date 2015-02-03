MOVES-Central Pacific Bank promotes Lee Moriwaki to CIO

BRIEF-Raging River Exploration Q1 FFO per share C$0.31
* Raging river exploration inc. Announces first quarter operating and financial results, increases 2017 guidance and reaffirms credit facilities
Feb 3 Central Pacific Bank, the main subsidiary of Central Pacific Financial Corp, has promoted Lee Moriwaki to executive vice president and chief information officer.
Moriwaki, who joined the Hawaii-based lender in 2011, previously served as senior vice president and loan and deposit operations division manager.
As chief information officer, Moriwaki will be responsible for company-wide strategic direction and management of technology and bank operations.
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
* New York awards New Flyer a contract for 110 compressed natural gas-powered buses