UPDATE 3-Rebel-held mine collapses in Central African Republic, killing 25

BANGUI, Aug 22 At least 25 people died when a
gold mine collapsed near the Central African Republic town of
Bambari, a spokesman for the mainly Muslim Seleka rebels which
run the mine said on Friday.
The mine at Ndassima is carved deep into a forested hilltop
about 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of Seleka's military
headquarters in Bambari.
It is owned by Canada's Axmin but was overrun by
rebels more than a year ago and now forms part of an illicit
economy driving sectarian conflict in the country.
At least 27 artisanal miners were buried in the collapse of
the mine on Thursday and 25 bodies have been retrieved, Ahmat
Negat, the rebel group's spokesman, said.
The mine collapse is the latest setback for the country,
which has been beset by sectarian violence between the Seleka
and Christian militia for over a year.
Newly installed interim Prime Minister Mahamat Kamoun named
a government with five Seleka cabinet members on Friday in a bid
to help stabilize the mineral-rich country.
A senior official at the Ministry of Mines confirmed the
mine collapse and casualties. He said the mine did not follow
regulations and miners were working in dangerous conditions.
"Nobody from our service is on the ground to regulate the
miners so they dig without any rules. Lower than three metres it
gets dangerous and with rain there can be collapses," the
official, Georges Yacinth-Oubaouba, told Reuters.
At Ndassima, labourers toil under the gaze of Seleka gunmen
to produce some 15 kilos of gold a month. This is worth roughly
$350,000 on the local market, or double that in international
trade.
Axmin suspended activity at the mine in late 2012 after
rebels occupied its camp. The company has said since then that
it was monitoring the situation at the mine. There was no
immediate comment from the company.
NEW GOVERNMENT
The Seleka, a coalition that includes some fighters from
neighbouring Chad and Sudan, seized power in March 2013,
triggering sectarian violence with Christian militia in which
thousands have died and more than a million people have had to
flee their homes.
Some 2,000 French and 6,000 African Union peacekeepers have
been deployed to Central African Republic but they have
struggled to help the weak transitional government stamp its
authority on the country.
Interim President Catherine Samba Panza took over after
Seleka's leader, hardliner Michel Djotodia, resigned the
presidency in January.
The Seleka initially rejected Panza's decision to appoint
Kamoun, a senior advisor to Djotodia, as interim prime minister
earlier this month, saying they were not consulted on his
appointment and would not join any government he formed.
On Friday, however, Samba Panza pushed Kamoun to immediately
form a government. His inclusion of five Seleka members in his
30-strong cabinet surprised some analysts.
"The positive thing is that the top military leaders of
Seleka, those known to the international community ... as
criminals or associated with crimes against the civilian
population, are not part of this government," said Marcel Diki
Kidiri, one of the country's leading intellectuals.
"As for the civilians who are now in government, we'll have
to wait to see whether the actions they take in the coming
months contribute to the country's stabilization," he told
Reuters.
A 12,000-strong U.N. peacekeeping force is due to start
deploying next month, with much of its staff coming from the
existing mission in the country.
Most Muslims have fled the south of the country in the face
of violence, creating a de facto partition, and some members of
the Seleka leadership have pushed for this to be formalised.
