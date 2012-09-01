WRAPUP 1-Central banks debate limits of power at Jackson Hole

* Policymakers face failure of low rates to spur strong
growth
* Housing-linked recession may curb Fed ability to help
* Some scorn "defeatism" of policymakers, urge robust asset
buying
By Alister Bull
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Sept 1 Central bankers who
traveled to the wilds of Wyoming to figure out if more policy
action was needed to curb stubbornly high unemployment heard
powerful arguments on both sides of the debate, and leave with
many questions unanswered.
Policymakers in Europe and the United States facing weak
growth and painfully high unemployment are struggling with the
issue of whether additional monetary stimulus could do more harm
than good.
As the annual Jackson Hole gathering came to a close on
Saturday and some of the world's most important central bankers
headed back home, a former vice chairman of the U.S. Federal
Reserve summed up the key issue confronting the prestigious
policy retreat.
"What is holding the economy back? Why is it that we've had
such incredibly accommodative monetary policy for so long (but)
we've had so little growth? I think it remains a puzzle," said
Donald Kohn, who is now a senior fellow at the Brookings
Institution think tank in Washington.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, citing "grave" concerns about
stagnation in the labor market in remarks that were seen as
advancing the case for another round of bond purchases by the
U.S. central bank, talked about headwinds obstructing a recovery
that included the debt crisis in Europe and U.S. fiscal policy.
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi canceled his
attendance at the conference to stay home to prepare for a
meeting on Thursday, at which he may advance a controversial
plan for the ECB to buy Spanish and Italian government bonds to
win time for the region to tackle its festering debt crisis.
Adam Posen, who finished his final day as a member of the
Bank of England's monetary policy on Friday and is a powerful
advocate for more forceful central bank action, asked the same
question as Kohn: "Why has all this lower short-term interest
rates failed to make the economy go go go?"
But he scornfully blamed "defeatism" by central banks
concerned about interfering in the proper functioning of markets
and damaging their credibility. He argued that policymakers in
Europe and the United States should waste no time in extending
asset purchase programs to spur growth.
"The idea that this is somehow a pristine, virgin central
bank that would be tainted forever by intervening ... is a
prehistoric way of thinking," he said.
A Reuters poll this week revealed a strong expectation that
Draghi will expound on plans for the ECB to buy government debt
to reduce crippling Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
But the ECB is not likely to set a cap, or a defined level
at which it will step into the market, on those yields,
according the survey.
Economists were divided over whether the bank will cut its
main refinancing rate from 0.75 percent to a record low of 0.5
percent next week. An October rate cut instead looked equally
likely.
A Reuters Poll also found the Bank of England is likely to
beef up its 375 billion pound quantitative easing program with a
final extra 50 billion pound round of bond purchases - but not
until November.
LIMITS TO THE POWER OF POLICY
From the other side of the debate , Lawrence Lindsey, who was
an adviser to former Republican President George W. Bush, told
central bankers to display some "modesty" about the limits of
their authority and power.
Bernanke has enraged many Republicans for the Fed's
aggressive action to prop up the U.S. economy, including the
purchase of $2.3 trillion worth of Treasury and mortgage-backed
bonds. Critics claim the Fed's bond buying has enabled
profligate spending by Congress and Democratic President Barack
Obama.
"We should recognize that caution in respect to the views
and insight of others in society is the right way to go,"
Lindsey said.
A hotly debated paper presented on Saturday discussed the
damage done to U.S. households by the collapse in the housing
market, raising the question of what monetary policy could do to
help people whose assets have been wiped out and who were now
saving like crazy to rebuild them.
Alan Blinder, another former Fed vice chair who now teaches
economics at Princeton, ticked off the two most blatant culprits
for why the U.S. economy continued to struggle: government
spending cuts and the drag from the depressed housing market.
Kohn was not convinced that various headwinds fully
explained why growth had been weak for so long, and wondered
whether the unusually low level of interest rates was impacting
economic activity in a way that was not understood.
"We keep trying to bring spending from the future into the
present with lower and lower interest rates. ... There is a lot
we don't understand about what is going on," he said.
A paper presented by Edward Lazear, another former Bush
aide, sought to tackle whether the rise in U.S. joblessness was
simply due to economic weakness or whether it reflected a
fundamental structural shift in the economy.
The question is essential because monetary policy would be
traditionally aimed at cyclical unemployment, while structural
changes demand intervention by the government to do things like
improve skills training or change incentives to get people back
to work.
Lazear concluded that most of the rise in U.S. unemployment
was probably cyclical, but he left some unconvinced.
"I think it is kind of the elephant in the room for this
conference - whether the U.S. economy went through some sort of
structural shift associated with this very large financial
crisis," said St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard,
who has publicly questioned the need for more Fed action.
"It sure looks like the economy was on one trend pre-crisis
and it is on a very different trend post-crisis," he added. "I
think the longer this goes on the stronger the evidence will be
that we're on a different trend (and) ... it does have policy
implications," he said.
Reservations were also voiced by several politically
connected Republican economists who could be influential if
their party's candidate for president, Mitt Romney, wins the
White House on Nov. 6.
"It really is a fiscal problem," said Martin Feldstein, a
Harvard economist who is seen as a possible candidate to lead
the Fed if Romney wins, as he pointed to the harm done by the
housing collapse. "None of that is going to be fixed by monetary
policy, and that is why the economy is just moving along at this
very low rate with a lot of excess capacity."