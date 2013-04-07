Low bond yields luring global central banks into equities -survey

LONDON, April 7 Low returns on top-rated
government bonds are leading central banks to take on more risk
in their reserve portfolios, with almost two-thirds more
inclined to invest in equities compared with a year ago, a
survey showed on Monday.
The annual survey of 60 central banks with a combined $6.7
trillion in reserves showed that their reserve managers were
investing in markets and currencies they would not have
considered until recently.
In particular, it highlighted the growing acceptance of
equities and emerging market currencies.
The survey, compiled by the Royal Bank of Scotland for
Central Banking Publications, was carried out in February. The
average holdings of the respondents was $112 billion.
Eight of the 60 reserve managers said their central bank was
already investing in equities. Nearly a quarter of respondents
said that equities either were a part of their reserve
management or would be within the next five years.
"This represents a remarkable shift in official sector
attitudes towards the asset class," the report said.
Taken together those central banks already invested in
equities, or who gave a positive answer to the question, hold
just over $2.5tn in total reserves.
RISK OF NEGATIVE RETURNS
Most respondents felt that the extraordinary policies of the
U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank were having
an impact on reserve management, with the rising risk of
negative returns.
Yet in contrast to a year ago, when three-quarters of
central bank reserve managers changed their strategy because of
the euro zone debt crisis, 89 percent of central banks said the
ECB's recent moves have restored reserve managers confidence in
the euro.
Seventy percent of central bank reserve managers said they
preferred A-grade government bonds this year yet slightly more
than a quarter preferred top grade (AAA) government bonds.
Twenty percent said they liked junk-rated government and
corporate bonds.
Many have sought diversification into non-traditional
currencies, emerging debt, gold and equities in response to low
yields from traditional asset classes.
"Yield compression in major reserve currencies has led to a
search for yields in different asset classes," one reserve
manager was quoted as saying.
Emerging-market currencies, specifically the BRIC countries,
have less investment, but already seven respondents responsible
for a combined $1.26 trillion said they have invested in the
renminbi. A further 13, just over a quarter of respondents,
responsible for reserves worth just over $1.3 trillion, said
they were considering investing in China's currency now.
One reserve manager said the yuan's inclusion in the special
drawing right (SDR) would be a tipping point for them to invest
in it.
Over half said they had no interest in BRIC currencies but a
third said they could consider them over the next 5-10 years.
