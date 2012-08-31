Central bankers holding blunt tools, Jackson Hole retreat warned

* Central bankers told their policy tools not as powerful as
claimed
* Jackson Hole paper argues policy must stay easier for
longer
* Commitments to fight future inflation undermines efforts
to spur growth now
By Alister Bull
JACKSON HOLE, Wyo., Aug 31 Central bankers are
placing excessive faith in their powers to spur growth when
interest rates are already ultra-low, and the other tools they
have may prove much less potent than hoped, a top economist
warned on Friday.
Addressing the annual Jackson Hole retreat for central
bankers, Columbia University professor Michael Woodford also
cautioned that policymakers risk undermining their own efforts
by being worried about distant risks of inflation.
His paper argued the best way to defeat stubborn economic
weakness was to keep monetary policy very easy for longer than
would be suggested if central bankers were following typical
rules for setting rates that weigh both growth and inflation.
Woodford, one of the foremost thinkers on how to escape from
deflation, was tapping directly into a raging debate among
central bankers as they argue about what they should do next to
restore battered economies on both sides of the Atlantic.
"There seem to me to be fewer options that are likely to be
effective, and that are likely to be attractive on other
grounds, than central bankers sometimes suggest when seeking to
reassure the public," Woodford argued in a paper that he
presented on policy options when rates are at their floor.
Noting central bankers were in a tough spot, Woodford
advised they commit to keep rates ultra-low until reaching a
particular target that might be an unemployment and inflation
threshold, as advanced by Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Evans, or a target level for nominal economic output.
Central banks have slashed interest rates in the wake of the
2007-2009 global financial crisis. Benchmark rates are now close
to zero in the United States and Japan, and at 0.75 percent in
the euro zone and 0.5 percent in Britain, while growth continues
to flag.
With limited scope for further reductions, central banks
have aggressively printed new money in an bid to boost lending
and broader economic activity, while some have also promised to
keep rates ultra-low for a specified period into the future.
OVER-VIGILANT
But they have also taken pains to assure the public that
they will snap back quickly into inflation-fighting mode as soon
as a recovery takes hold. Woodford argued that was undermining
the efforts to stave off damaging recessions.
"Such assurances tend to contradict precisely the kind of
signals that one would want such policies to send in order for
them to be effective in providing people a reason to spend
more," he said in his paper presented at the Kansas City Fed's
annual symposium here.
Woodford studied policy responses designed to drive down
long-term borrowing costs in bond markets and make household and
business credit cheaper, and found the results to be unclear.
This was particularly the case when it came to figuring out
how much financial markets had responded to central bank policy
initiatives, and how much they were simply adjusting to a fresh,
and decidedly grimmer economic outlook - a message the central
bank was underlining through emergency measures to spur growth.
"Simply presenting a forecast that the policy rate will
remain lower for longer than had previously been expected ...
runs the risk of being interpreted as simply an announcement
that the future is likely to involve lower real income growth
... information that, if believed, should have a contractionary
rather than expansionary effect," he said.
Fed officials, who have said they are likely to hold
overnight rates near zero at least through late 2014, discussed
the benefits of refining their forward-looking guidance by
adding a statement that very easy monetary policy was likely to
be maintained even as the recovery progressed, according to
minutes of their July 31-Aug. 1 meeting.
Many economists expect the Fed to push the late-2014 date
further into the future at its next meeting on Sept. 12-13.
Reviewing the best way to beat the so-called zero bound,
when interest rates cannot be lowered any further but growth
remains too weak, Woodford urged policymakers to hold their
noses and pledge to keep rates low, even after the crisis had
past and financial conditions had normalized.
The goal is to "provide a reason for market participants to
expect easier future monetary and financial conditions than they
may currently be anticipating, and that should both ease current
financial conditions and provide an incentive for increased
spending," he said.