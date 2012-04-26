CEE Money-Protests, splits call time on E.Europe budget cuts

| PRAGUE, April 24
PRAGUE, April 24 The Czech and Romanian
governments will likely survive confidence votes on Friday but
eroding majorities and public anger over austerity mark the end
of serious reforms going beyond basic measures to keep their
budgets under control.
Election terms and economic fundamentals in the two eastern
European Union states differ, but both have been deeply hit by
the euro crisis as well as domestic ire at a time of meagre or
non-existent growth.
Factors aggravating what is otherwise a Europe-wide problem
are graft scandals that have infuriated poor Czechs and
Romanians who oppose belt-tightening while politicians, facing
little risk of punishment, are cast as siphoning off funds from
the common pot.
Since the debt crisis started, 10 EU leaders have been swept
away. The Czech and Romanian prime ministers will probably
escape this time, but that is about all they will manage.
In Romania, the approach of an election due in November has
prompted a wave of defections from government benches as
deputies who supported two centre-right governments try to
distance themselves from painful austerity measures enacted
under emergency IMF funding deals.
Prime Minister Mihai Razvan Ungureanu, who replaced Emil Boc
when protests against cost cutting turned violent in January,
will probably live through a confidence vote in his cabinet on
Friday but function as a lame duck until an autumn vote.
That fate, the result of the popular reaction to a mid-term
push two years ago to consolidate the budget, bodes ill for
Czech Prime Minister Petr Necas, who is less than two years into
his own four-year term.
"In both countries the fiscal adjustment is the trademark of
the government - and it hasn't made them popular. These two seem
to be set up for it more than the other states," said Daniel
Hewitt, an economist from Barclays Capital.
SPLINTER CELLS
In the European context, the Czechs are firmly on the side
of the German push for austerity over growth, aiming for a
balanced budget by 2016 despite having fallen into recession at
the end of last year.
That approach has been increasingly questioned, mainly by
foreign economists who say austerity could lead to a spiral of
falling output and budget revenues.
In part due to rifts over austerity, the centre-right
coalition fell apart last week when Necas pushed out the
rebellious Public Affairs party, betting on a small splinter
faction from that grouping keeping him afloat.
It was the end of hopes that the country of 10.5 million
would for once have a strong government after nearly two decades
of administrations with a tiny or no majority, causing perpetual
delays in reform and numerous government collapses.
"They will hardly be able to agree on any new reforms, so
even if the government survives, I think the chance for needed
reforms has decreased," said political analyst Josef Mlejnek.
Necas, respected as a sleaze-free figure in a political
spectrum plagued by scandal, started his term in 2010 with 118
deputies in the 200-seat lower house.
The biggest majority since the Czechs split with the Slovaks
in 1993, it let him push through reforms of pensions, healthcare
and welfare, although in a somewhat watered-down form. He also
hiked taxes to keep his budget deficit targets on track.
Investors and credit agencies rewarded him with lower bond
yields and rating upgrades putting them among safe EU states.
But after last week's split, the cabinet has only 92 safe
seats. Up to 12 extra Public Affairs rebels and independents
will give it a majority on Friday but only eight have officially
backed the cabinet ahead of the confidence motion.
That opens the door to horse trading on every issue for the
rest of his government's four year term if he survives.
"Of course, the (independents) have a potential to
blackmail, and they can try to play various games, and with each
bigger vote try to exploit it," Mlejnek said.
RETURN TO INSTABILITY
That situation resembles the early stages of what has
plagued two centre-right governments in Romania since 2010, when
former Prime Minister Emil Boc cut public salaries by a quarter
and hiked sales tax. It triggered protests that intensified and
caused his demise when they turned violent in January.
Czech unions, who staged a 90,000 strong demonstration last
weekend - much larger than Romania's protests - have made it
clear they want the government to go, pledging further
industrial action "that must hurt" enough for the government to
recognise the depth of public anger.
The main reason for centre-right lawmakers to avoid an
election is clear: polls show it would hand victory to the
opposition Social Democrats, who have pledged to undo many
austerity measures and tax firms and high earners more.
Investors say if that happens, the Czechs could still remain
a regional safe-haven, as the Social Democrats have been
relatively prudent in the past. But this month's political
rumblings sent the crown to a two-month low of 25.10 per euro.
Necas's immediate goal is to push through 152 billion crowns
in tax hikes and spending cuts over two years to bring the
budget deficit to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product by 2014.
He also wants to approve a 'financial constitution'
including a debt break, a plan to return billions of dollars of
church property, introduce university tuition payments and raise
healthcare contributions.
In one way, the government may even be more coherent, having
cleared itself of a party whose demands repeatedly pushed the
coalition to the brink and tarnished its image through graft
scandals. But that may be short lived.
"While this political crisis is likely to be followed by a
period of calm, the risk of early elections remains," research
group Control Risk wrote in a report.