WRAPUP 1-Central European factory output shines alongside euro zone gloom

(Combines stories, adds quotes, details)
* Polish manufacturing unexpectedly hits 8-month high
* Czech manufacturing acceleration beats forecasts
* Domestic demand, lower rates support expansion
* Performance contrasts with stagnation in euro zone
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Dec 1 Central European factory output
accelerated in November, with rising domestic demand, relatively
low debt and falling oil prices helping the region outperform
the stagnating euro zone.
Poland's manufacturing PMI rose to 53.2 last month, its
highest level since March, from 51.2 in October, Monday's data
showed. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the PMI to fall
to 51.0. The 50 mark separates expansions from contractions.
Czech manufacturing PMI also expanded more than predicted.
The PMI rose to 55.6 last month from 54.4 in October. Analysts
had forecast the index to fall slightly.
Hungary's PMI, compiled under a different methodology, rose
to 55.1 in November, well above its long-term average.
"Manufacturing PMIs are now well above 50 in all central
European economies, foretelling industrial production growth in
a 5-10 percent year-on-year range over the coming months," said
Michal Dybula, CEE economist at BNP Paribas.
This contrasts with stagnation in manufacturing in the euro
zone, central Europe's largest export market, where new orders
fell in November at the fastest pace in 19 months.
"Good PMI readings from central Europe may actually offer
some silver lining also for Germany, as its manufacturing sector
is closely connected with the region," said Radomir Jac, chief
analyst at Generali PPF Asset Management.
The combined annual output of Poland, the Czech Republic and
Hungary accounts for 5 percent of that of the European Union and
6.6 percent of the euro zone's, a bloc struggling with high
public and private debt and discord over policy responses.
OUTLOOK
Public debt is much lower than the euro zove average of more
than 90 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), at 50 percent
in Poland, 46 percent in the Czech Republic and 76 percent in
Hungary.
The Polish and Czech banking systems are also
well-capitalised, allowing lower official interest rates to spur
domestic demand and consumption.
Since 2008, Poland's economy has grown by 20 percent,
compared with 1.6 percent shrinkage in the euro zone's. Poland's
unemployment rate fell to a 5-year low and corporate credit rose
at its fastest pace in 2 years in October.
Markit, which published the PMI data, said job creation in
Czech manufacturing rose at its fastest pace in four-and-a-half
years last month, with new business from export markets
increased at the fastest rate in six months.
BNP's Dybula said falling oil prices are also likely to help
the region, which relies on oil imports.
Meanwhile exporters can offer more competitive pricing
thanks to the Polish zloty, Czech crown and
Hungarian forint weakening about 8-9 percent versus the
dollar since the start of July.
(Writing by Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting by Jason Hovet
and Rober Muller in PRAGUE, Sandor Peto in BUDAPEST; Editing by
Ruth Pitchford)