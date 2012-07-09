UPDATE 1-CEDC CEO leaves, names largest shareholder chairman

July 9 Polish vodka maker Central European
Distribution Corp, bowing to investor pressure, said
its CEO William Carey will step down after more than a decade at
the helm and named its largest shareholder Roustam Tariko
chairman.
The maker of Absolwent and Parliament vodka appointed David
Bailey, current lead director of its board, as interim CEO and
amended an agreement with Roust Trading, a Russian alcohol
distributor owned by Tariko.
Roust Trading, which in April agreed to buy $210 million of
newly issued unsecured CEDC senior notes due in 2016, can now
own up to 33 percent of the company's outstanding shares by
buying CEDC stock on the open market.
The company also said the maturity date for the new debt
will be extended to July 31, 2016 from March 18, 2013.
The original deal with Roust was struck when vodka producer
Russian Standard Corp, which is also owned by Tariko, agreed to
a stake of around 28 percent in CEDC, allowing the Polish vodka
maker to retire looming debts.
The company's shares, which traded at about $40 in 2010,
plummeted more than 80 percent in 2011 as debt worries and
management missteps in Russia dented investor confidence. They
were up 33 percent at $3.69 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
CEDC, which said last month that it would restate its
financial results from Jan. 1, 2010 as it incorrectly estimated
certain rebates, is continuing to review its financial
statements.
The company said certain trade rebates provided to customers
were not properly recorded by CEDC's Russian unit, resulting in
the company overstating revenue for the period from Jan. 1, 2010
through Dec. 31, 2011.
CEDC, which expects to incur impairment charges of about $10
million related to the restatement, said the adjustments w ill
reduce both revenue and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation, and amortization) by about $49 million.