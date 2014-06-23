UPDATE 1-Central Garden & Pet Co may see $10 per share offer - source

Hershey's revenue rises 2.8 pct on new chocolate launches
April 26 Hershey Co, the maker of Kisses and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, reported a 2.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue as the launch of new chocolates boosted demand in the United States.
By Mike Stone
June 22 Central Garden & Pet Co, a pet and lawn supply company, could see an unsolicited $10 per share offer from Harbinger Group Inc, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The Financial Times reported on Sunday that Harbinger Group had been seeking a deal for months with the Walnut Creek, California-based company.
Harbinger could propose to purchase the entire company for $10 per share or only the pet division for about $750 million, the person said.
On Friday, Central Garden & Pet Co's shares closed at $9 per share, giving the company a market capitalization of $454 million. The company has long-term debt of $545 million, according to a recent filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Representatives from Harbinger declined to comment. Central Garden & Pet Co did not immediately return calls for comment on Sunday evening. (Reporting By Mike Stone; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Ryan Woo)
* DTE Energy Co- first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.23 per diluted share
SOFIA, April 26 Bulgaria has decided to start talks with Sweden to acquire eight new Gripen combat jets made by SAAB, interim deputy prime minister Stefan Yanev said on Wednesday, as the Balkan country seeks to replace its ageing Soviet-designed MiG-29s.