Harbinger offers to buy Central Garden & Pet Co

BRIEF-Wyndham Worldwide Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
June 23 Harbinger Group Inc, the holding company for Spectrum Brands, said it had offered to buy retailer Central Garden & Pet Co for $10 per share, or acquire its pet business for $750 million.
Harbinger also said it may increase the offer price if Central Garden engaged in "a constructive dialogue" and granted access to diligence materials. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Prosperity Bancshares Inc reports first quarter 2017 earnings
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share