Harbinger offers to buy Central Garden & Pet Co

June 23 Harbinger Group Inc, the holding company for Spectrum Brands, said it had offered to buy retailer Central Garden & Pet Co for $10 per share, or acquire its pet business for $750 million.

Harbinger also said it may increase the offer price if Central Garden engaged in "a constructive dialogue" and granted access to diligence materials. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)