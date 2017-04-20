Central Grocers considering bankruptcy -sources

| April 20
April 20 Central Grocers Inc, a supplier to
independent grocery stores in the Midwestern United States, is
considering a bankruptcy filing as one possible option as it
struggles with its debt, according to people familiar with the
matter.
Central Grocers is working with law firm Weil Gotshal &
Manges LLP, investment bank Peter J. Solomon Co, and consultants
from Conway MacKenzie Inc on reviewing strategic alternatives,
including a debt restructuring, three people said this week.
The sources asked not to be identified because they were not
authorized to speak to the media. Central Grocers declined to
comment on any bankruptcy plans. Conway MacKenzie and Peter J.
Solomon declined to comment. Weil did not immediately return a
request for comment.
The preparations for a potential bankruptcy indicate that
Central Grocers, which distributes its own Centrella brand food
products to grocery stores, is making contingencies in case an
asset sale plan it announced earlier this week is not
successful.
The Joliet, Illinois-based company said on Tuesday it was
working with its advisors to sell as a going concern a majority
of the Strack & Van Til grocery stores it operates, and that it
also plans to close nine supermarkets operating under the Ultra
Foods banner.
The company, which has about $2 billion in sales annually,
is also exploring selling its warehouse, according to the
sources.
Earlier this year, Central Grocers, a cooperative owned by
independent member grocery stores, told members in a letter that
it had received indications of interest in its business from
"multiple parties" hoping to expand in its marketplace in the
Midwest.
Already operating with razor-thin margins, supermarkets have
been under more pressure due to falling food prices and growing
competition from big box stores including Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and online options such as Amazon.com Inc. Last
year, the parent company of Fairway Markets, a New York-area
chain of supermarkets, filed for bankruptcy.
In addition to operating Strack & Van Til and Ultra, Central
Grocers supplies Midwestern supermarkets Tony's Finer Foods and
Sunset Foods.
The company says it is the seventh-largest grocery store
cooperative in the United States, serving 500 supermarkets.
