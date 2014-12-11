版本:
BRIEF-Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke says FY EBIT down to CHF 47.1 mln

Dec 11 Centralschweizerische Kraftwerke AG :

* FY group result of 57.1 million Swiss francs

* FY EBIT of 47.1 million Swiss francs(last year: 139.7 million Swiss francs)

* FY total sales of 847.6 million Swiss francs versus 938.9 million Swiss francs year ago Source text - bit.ly/1qyLzU1 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
