2013年 7月 12日

BRIEF-Centrica to buy online energy retailer in Texas

LONDON, July 12 Centrica PLC : * To acquire leading online energy retailer in Texas * Privately-owned Texas-based electricity retailer bounce energy ("bounce") for

$46 million
