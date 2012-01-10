版本:
2012年 1月 10日

Centrica leaves North Sea well due to technical issues

OSLO Jan 10 British energy firm Centrica abandoned an exploration well in the North Sea before it could reach the reservoir level because of technical problems, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Tuesday.

Centrica is the operator of production license 405, about 13 kilometres east of the Ula field in the southern North Sea with a 40 percent stake, while Suncor Energy holds 30 percent, Spring Energy has 15 percent and Faroe Petroleum has 15 percent.

