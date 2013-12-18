Centrica sells Texas power stations to Blackstone for $685 mln

BRIEF-FirstNet selects AT&T to build emergency broadband network
* Selected by FirstNet to build and manage America's first nationwide public safety broadband network dedicated to first responders
LONDON Dec 18 Britain's Centrica said it would sell its Texas gas-fired power stations to Blackstone for $685 million in cash and return the proceeds to investors by extending its share buyback programme.
The three units, located in Paris, Bastrop, and Mission, have a combined capacity of 1,295MW, Centrica said, and as part of the deal it agreed a three-year call option arrangement for an equivalent amount of capacity with Blackstone.
"This transaction allows us to realise value from our gas-fired fleet, while ensuring stability of price and supply in the Texas power market through the call option arrangement," Badar Khan, President and CEO of Centrica's North American subsidiary Direct Energy, said on Wednesday.
Centrica said it would return the proceeds from the sale to shareholders through a 420 million pound ($682 million) extension of its share repurchase programme in 2014.
Shares in Centrica were trading up 1.6 percent at 328.4 pence at 0929 GMT, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the FTSE 100 index.
March 30 A Republican member of the Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday that he was "frustrated" that the Trump administration had not yet dropped the government's case against Metlife Inc, an insurer challenging its "too big to fail" designation.
SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA, which last week won regulatory approval to take over a rival, will change its name once the combination of both exchange and clearinghouse companies is approved by shareholders, executives said on Thursday.