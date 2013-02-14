版本:
2013年 2月 15日

Centrica to appoint Chris Weston as British Gas chief -FT

Feb 14 Utility Centrica Plc is set to appoint Chris Weston as the head of British Gas, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

Weston, the current head of Centrica's U.S. retail gas business, Direct Energy, will replace Phil Bentley, who will step down as managing director after six years at the helm.

Centrica is the parent company of British Gas, the UK's biggest energy retailer by customer numbers.

The Financial Times reported that Weston's appointment is in keeping with the company's plans to expand in the North American market.

Earlier this month Centrica scrapped plans to build new nuclear power stations in Britain with French partner EDF .

