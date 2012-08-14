版本:
2012年 8月 15日

Centric Health profit rises as acquisitions pay off

Aug 14 Diversified healthcare company Centric Health Corp's quarterly profit more than tripled as acquisitions paid off.

Net income rose to C$42.4 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter, from C$11.7 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which has completed 9 acquisitions in the last two years, more than tripled to C$114.1 million.

Centric Health's shares, which have fallen 54 percent this year, closed at 75 Canadian cents on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

