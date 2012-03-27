UPDATE 1-Solar sector crisis befalls Centrotherm, Q-Cells

* Centrotherm 2011 net loss 15.9 mln eur, does not give outlook

By Christoph Steitz

FRANKFURT, March 27 German solar power firms Centrotherm and Q-Cells both reported annual losses on Tuesday in results symptomatic of an industry struggling worldwide with rapid price declines, production overcapacities and plunging government subsidies.

Centrotherm, a maker of machines needed to produce solar cells and modules, reported on Tuesday it made a net loss of 15.9 million euros ($21.2 million), compared with a net profit of 51.1 million euros in 2010. It did not provide an outlook for sales and profits this year.

Q-Cells, hit by large writedowns on inventories, posted a 2011 net loss of 846 million euros, and said it also expected to remain loss-making in 2012.

U.S.-based First Solar and China's Suntech also reported quarterly losses recently.

"2012 will be a lost year for the industry," Nedim Cen, chief executive of Q-Cells, told reporters on a conference call, pointing to continuing pricing pressure for voltaic cells and falling government subsidies for solar power in Germany.

Europe's biggest economy, which is also the world's second-largest market for new installations of solar panels, aims to slash financial support for solar power.

"The sector is undergoing a consolidation phase, and its further development depends on a large number of factors, including influences from politics and the financial markets, which are currently difficult to predict," Centrotherm said.

The current crisis has led to a wave of bankruptcies in the United States, most notably panel makers Solyndra LLC and Evergreen Solar. In Germany Solon, Solar Millennium and Solarhybrid have all filed for insolvency proceedings in recent months.