版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 12月 4日 星期四 16:41 BJT

MOVES-Centrus Advisors names Robert St John as partner

Dec 4 Financial adviser Centrus Advisors appointed Robert St John as a partner.

He joins Centrus Advisors from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc where as managing director he was responsible for managing the bank's overall relationship across a portfolio of UK corporate clients. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anand Basu)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐