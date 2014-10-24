BRIEF-Century Aluminum acquires full ownership of Mt. Holly smelter

Oct 24 Century Aluminum Co :
* Announces agreement to acquire full ownership of Mt. Holly
smelter
* Says that its wholly owned subsidiary has entered into a
definitive agreement to acquire Alcoa's 50.3 pct stake in Mt.
Holly aluminum smelter
* Says will acquire Alumax of South Carolina for $67.5
million in cash less certain amounts owed by Alumax to Mt. Holly
and subject to working capital and other similar adjustments
* Says following closing of transaction, Century will own
100 pct of Mt. Holly
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)