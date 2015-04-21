USW rejects tentative deal with Century at Kentucky aluminum smelter

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, April 21 Unionized workers at Century Aluminum's Hawesville, Kentucky aluminum smelter voted to reject a tentative agreement on a new five-year labor contract, the United Steelworkers Local 9423 said on its website.
The two sides had reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement last Wednesday, which the union said was subject to the membership's ratification by April 20. The prior five-year agreement had expired on April 13, after the deadline for reaching a new agreement was extended by two weeks.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.