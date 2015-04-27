Century, USW at stalemate in labor talks at Kentucky aluminum smelter

NEW YORK, April 27 Century Aluminum
rejected a proposal from unionized workers for a new labor deal
at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter over the weekend, the
United Steelworkers Local 9423 said in a post on its website.
Century's rejection of the proposal places the two parties
at a stalemate nearly one month after the initial deadline for a
new five-year contract. Last week, the union's membership
rejected a tentative collective bargaining agreement reached
between the company and the union's negotiating committee.
"The Union offered across the table a proposal we considered
fair to the membership and to the Company," the union said in
the website post, advising workers to continue working "until we
know something more."
"We will be evaluating our options," the post added.
A Century spokesman did not respond to requests for comment
on Monday.
The two sides have been tight-lipped about the details of
the negotiations for the 244,000-tonne-per-year smelter, though
a previous union post suggested that retirement health insurance
was one point of disagreement.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by Ted Botha)