BRIEF-USW to vote on Century Aluminum's final offer at Kentucky smelter

9423:
* Unionized workers at Century Aluminum's
244,000-tonne-per-year Hawesville smelter to vote on company's
"last, best and final offer" for new five-year labor contract
* Strike rules will also be read to workers at a meeting. The
exact date and time for the meeting have not yet been
determined, a union representative said
* Union rejected tentative deal with Century on April 20, and
Century rejected counter-proposal on April 25, placing the two
sides at a stalemate
* Plant was saved from closure two years ago when Century, owned
by Swiss commodities trading and mining company Glencore
secured a new favorably priced power contract
