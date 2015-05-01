UPDATE 1-Century Aluminum issues lockout notice to Kentucky smelter workers

(Adds details on labor dispute, aluminum market background,
NEW YORK May 1 Century Aluminum will
invoke a lockout of unionized workers at its Hawesville,
Kentucky smelter starting on May 11 if the union does not
approve a final offer on a labor deal, according to a letter
posted on Century's website on Friday.
United Steelworkers Local 9423 is set to vote on the
proposed contract on Monday, according to a post on the union
website. If workers go on strike, it would be the first
industrial action at a U.S. aluminum smelter in more than a
decade.
The smelter produces 244,000 tonnes of primary aluminum each
year, just under 15 percent of the United States' total 2015
smelting capacity of 1.7 million tonnes.
It is the fourth-largest of eight active smelters in the
country. The potential strike comes on the heels of several
recent smelter cutbacks and closures in the United States and
elsewhere.
Any production cutbacks due to a strike could boost regional
aluminum premiums AL-PREM amid an oversupplied market. The
Midwest premium fell to 14-15 cents a lb this week, its lowest
level in more than a year, as the arbitrage between the U.S. and
other markets attracted imports.
The premium is rapidly approaching a level at which it will
find support, Century Vice President Shelly Harrison during the
company's first-quarter 2015 earnings call on Thursday.
The lockout notice came after the union's membership last
weekend initially voted down a tentative five-year labor
agreement reached between Century and the union's bargaining
committee.
The union will vote on the agreement one more time on
Monday, at which time strike rules will also be read to members,
Reuters reported on Wednesday.
At issue in the negotiations are health insurance and wages.
Century says its proposal contains no increases in healthcare
contributions in 2015, and that even after increases beginning
in 2016, Hawesville employees' contribution rates would be below
the average for employees at other manufacturing companies.
The proposed contract also includes wage increases of 15
percent over five years, not including overtime, Century says.
The union website says, "members know a lot of overtime was
required to reach that level of compensation" and demanded
"fixed insurance rates."
During Thursday's call, Century President and Chief
Executive Officer Mike Bless said the company was considering
its next steps.
In 1998, a two-year strike began at Kaiser Aluminum's
Mead, Washington smelter, eventually forcing the
facility's closure.
