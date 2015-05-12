UPDATE 2-Century Aluminum US plant lockout in prospect after union rejects deal

(Updating to include Century comment, adds background)
May 12 The United Steelworkers union has
rejected a pay deal from Century Aluminum for workers
at the fourth-largest aluminium smelter in the United States,
the local branch said on Tuesday, and a lockout is now set to go
ahead.
Unionized workers at the Century Aluminum smelter in
Hawesville, Kentucky, had voted on Monday on the revised labour
deal after management agreed to postpone a lockout of staff to
Tuesday.
The rejection of the deal, which would replace the contract
that expired at end-March, was posted on the website of the
Hawesville branch. (www.usw9423.com/News.html)
Century, which is controlled by Glencore, said it
is prepared for a lockout which will start on Tuesday morning
and is expected to continue to operate at full production. The
smelter has a capacity of 244,000 tonnes per year.
The vote "leaves us with no choice but to lock out union
represented workers," said John Hoerner, senior vice president,
North America operations in a statement following the result.
This is the third time the members have vetoed a deal
between the union's negotiating committee and management.
The latest offer included pay increases of more than 14
percent over five years, fixed costs for health insurance, and
new language on overtime, Century said.
"In essence, we're out of options," he said.
