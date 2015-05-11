Century Aluminum delays Kentucky lockout as union votes on new deal

NEW YORK May 11 Unionized workers at Century
Aluminum's Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter will vote on
Monday on a revised labor deal after management agreed to
postpone a lockout of staff that was due to start this week, the
company said.
The United Steelworkers union have agreed to changes made to
the last offer and a vote is scheduled for Monday, Century,
which is controlled by Glencore, said in a statement at
the weekend.
The lockout will now begin at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT), it
said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason, editing by Louise Heavens)