Century Aluminum shuts potline at Kentucky smelter

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Century Aluminum Co, which is owned by Glencore PLC said on Wednesday it will close a potline at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter immediately as the U.S. producer prepares to shut the entire plant by the end of next month.

Shutting the line at the 255,000-tonne-per-year plant will cut output by about 51,000 tonnes per year.

The plant will be operating at about 60 percent of capacity, down from 80 percent, as a result of the move, the company said.

Late last month, the company announced plans to shutter the smelter by the end of October due to weak prices and a global surplus. (Reporting by Josephine Mason, Editing by Franklin Paul)