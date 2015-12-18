版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 19日 星期六

Century Aluminum reaches power deal to keep South Carolina smelter open

NEW YORK Dec 18 Century Aluminum will continue operating its Mount Holly, South Carolina, smelter at half capacity after agreeing to a three-year deal with power provider Santee Cooper, Century and Santee Cooper said in separate statements on Friday.

The 224,000 tonne-per-year smelter had been slated to close on Dec. 31 if a favorable power deal was not reached. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler)

