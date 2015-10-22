Century Aluminum seeks power deal or may close Mt Holly smelter

US STOCKS-Futures rise ahead of Trump's inauguration
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
NEW YORK Oct 22 Century Aluminum, majority owned by Glencore Plc, said on Thursday it will close its Mount Holly smelter in South Carolina at the end of the year if it doesn't get a new "competitively priced" power contract.
Its current power deal with the South Carolina Public Service Authority, also known as Santee Cooper, will expire on Dec. 31 and the rates are the highest paid by any U.S. smelter, it said. (Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Alan Crosby)
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.
Jan 20 The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.
Jan 20 Schlumberger NV reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue as oil producers put more land rigs back to work in North America and prices for oilfield services recovered slightly in the region.