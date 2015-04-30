CORRECTED-BRIEF-Century Aluminum says may not re-open Ravenswood smelter

(Corrects headline to pertain to story)

NEW YORK, April 29 Century Aluminum : * Century chief executive Mike Bless says there is "detailed proposal on the table" for power arrangement for Ravenswood, West Virginia Smelter * Appalachian Power has not committed to deal, and Bless says if this deal does not work out, Century may "conclude that we just can't get there" * 170,000-tonne-per-year smelter has been idled since 2009 as Century tries to negotiate a more favorable power deal * "We can't keep doing this forever. It costs money to hold this plant in a ready state," Bless said. * Bless says falling premiums do not impact its intention to restart Ravenswood smelter Source: Century Aluminum first quarter earnings call

(Reporting By Luc Cohen)