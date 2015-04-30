CORRECTED-BRIEF-Century Aluminum says may not re-open Ravenswood smelter

(Corrects headline to pertain to story)
NEW YORK, April 29 Century Aluminum :
* Century chief executive Mike Bless says there is "detailed
proposal on the table" for power arrangement for Ravenswood,
West Virginia Smelter
* Appalachian Power has not committed to deal, and Bless says if
this deal does not work out, Century may "conclude that we just
can't get there"
* 170,000-tonne-per-year smelter has been idled since 2009 as
Century tries to negotiate a more favorable power deal
* "We can't keep doing this forever. It costs money to hold this
plant in a ready state," Bless said.
* Bless says falling premiums do not impact its intention to
restart Ravenswood smelter
Source: Century Aluminum first quarter earnings call
(Reporting By Luc Cohen)