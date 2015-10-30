Century to idle one-third of capacity at Kentucky aluminum smelter

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
NEW YORK Oct 30 Century Aluminum Co, controlled by Glencore Plc, said it will curtail one of three potlines at its Sebree, Kentucky, aluminum smelter by the end of the year, reducing the 210,000 tonne-per-year plant's capacity by around 70,000 tonnes.
The move comes just one week after it announced plans to close its 224,000-tonne Mount Holly, South Carolina, smelter by Dec. 31 if it does not receive a favorable power deal. It blamed the need to close on low aluminum prices due to Chinese overcapacity and rising exports. (Reporting by Luc Cohen; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.