Century Aluminum will keep 2 potlines at Hawesville smelter open

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Century Aluminum Co, which is owned by Glencore PLC, said on Wednesday it will keep two potlines at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter operating, a partial retreat from its plan to shutter the plant completely.

The plant, which has capacity to produce 225,000 tonnes per year of aluminum, will run at 40 percent capacity, making high-purity aluminum and supplying molten metal to local customers, it said.

The move comes a month after the company said it would idle the plant by the end of October, the first aluminum plant to shut in years as sinking prices and increased Chinese exports harm producers.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason)