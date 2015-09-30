Century Aluminum will keep 2 potlines at Hawesville smelter open

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Century Aluminum Co,
which is owned by Glencore PLC, said on Wednesday it
will keep two potlines at its Hawesville, Kentucky, smelter
operating, a partial retreat from its plan to shutter the plant
completely.
The plant, which has capacity to produce 225,000 tonnes per
year of aluminum, will run at 40 percent capacity, making
high-purity aluminum and supplying molten metal to local
customers, it said.
The move comes a month after the company said it would idle
the plant by the end of October, the first aluminum plant to
shut in years as sinking prices and increased Chinese exports
harm producers.
