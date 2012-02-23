UPDATE 1-Century Aluminum posts loss on higher costs

Feb 23 Century Aluminum posted a
fourth-quarter loss, hurt mainly by higher costs.
Net loss was $31.1 million, or 35 cents per share, compared
with a profit of $65.3 million, or 64 cents per share, a year
ago.
Revenue rose slightly to $318.2 million.
Costs for sold goods rose 20 percent to $331.8 million.
In November, the Monterey, California-based company's Chief
Executive Logan Kruger resigned and filed a lawsuit against the
aluminum producer, alleging breach of contract and wrongful
termination.
The company, which named Chief Financial Officer Michael
Bless to replace him, said the claims were without merit.
Century Aluminium's shares closed at $10.73 on Thursday on
the Nasdaq.