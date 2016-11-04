CenturyLink to sell data centers, colocation business

Nov 4 Telecom company CenturyLink Inc said it would sell its data centers and colocation business to a group of funds for $2.15 billion in cash and a minority stake to be valued at $150 million in the consortium's global secure infrastructure company.

The consortium includes funds advised by BC Partners, Medina Capital Advisors and Longview Asset Management.

CenturyLink, which is buying Level 3 Communications Inc in a deal valued at about $24 billion, would use the net proceeds from the sale to partly fund its acquisition. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)