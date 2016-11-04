CenturyLink to sell data centers, colocation business

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 Telecom company CenturyLink Inc said it would sell its data centers and colocation business to a group of funds for $2.15 billion in cash and a minority stake to be valued at $150 million in the consortium's global secure infrastructure company.
The consortium includes funds advised by BC Partners, Medina Capital Advisors and Longview Asset Management.
CenturyLink, which is buying Level 3 Communications Inc in a deal valued at about $24 billion, would use the net proceeds from the sale to partly fund its acquisition. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.