版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 23:04 BJT

BRIEF-Cwa says authorized to set strike date for 13,000 CenturyLink workers

Feb 14 CenturyLink Inc : * Cwa union says its executive board authorized setting of strike date for

about 13,000 workers at CenturyLink Inc * Cwa union says final step of setting the strike date hasn't yet occurred

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐