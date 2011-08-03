CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CenturyLink Q2 misses Wall Street, shares fall

(Corrects first bullet point to remove reference to consensus
estimates)
* Co says Q2 adj EPS $0.44
* Q2 revenue $4.4 bln vs est $4.43 bln
* Shares fall 4 pct in pre-market trade
Aug 3 CenturyLink Inc posted drop in
quarterly profit, hurt in part by higher-than-expected
depreciation and amortization expense related to the rural
telephone operator's Qwest acquisition.
Second-quarter profit was $102 million, or 17 cents per
share, compared with $238 million, or 79 cents per share, a year
ago.
"Preliminary assignment of fair value and depreciable life
to Qwest property and intangible assets resulted in
approximately $200 million higher depreciation and amortization
expense than originally anticipated," CenturyLink said in a
statement.
The higher expenses hurt second-quarter earnings by 20 cents
per share, the company said.
Quarterly sales rose to $4.4 billion from $1.8 billion a
year ago that excluded Qwest revenue.
Shares of the Monroe, Louisiana-based carrier fell 4 percent
in trading before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $36.93
on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)