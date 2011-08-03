CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-CenturyLink Q2 misses Wall Street, shares fall

(Corrects first bullet point to remove reference to consensus estimates)

* Co says Q2 adj EPS $0.44

* Q2 revenue $4.4 bln vs est $4.43 bln

* Shares fall 4 pct in pre-market trade

Aug 3 CenturyLink Inc posted drop in quarterly profit, hurt in part by higher-than-expected depreciation and amortization expense related to the rural telephone operator's Qwest acquisition.

Second-quarter profit was $102 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with $238 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.

"Preliminary assignment of fair value and depreciable life to Qwest property and intangible assets resulted in approximately $200 million higher depreciation and amortization expense than originally anticipated," CenturyLink said in a statement.

The higher expenses hurt second-quarter earnings by 20 cents per share, the company said.

Quarterly sales rose to $4.4 billion from $1.8 billion a year ago that excluded Qwest revenue.

Shares of the Monroe, Louisiana-based carrier fell 4 percent in trading before the bell on Wednesday. They closed at $36.93 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)