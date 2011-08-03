UPDATE 2-CenturyLink Q2 profit falls as Qwest costs weigh; shares down

* Co says Q2 adj EPS $0.44
* Q2 revenue $4.4 bln vs est $4.43 bln
* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.29-0.34, revenue $4.55-4.6 bln
* Shares down 5.6 percent
(Adds Q3 outlook, background info, rivals' performance, updates
share move)
Aug 3 CenturyLink Inc posted a drop in
quarterly profit, hurt in part by higher-than-expected costs
related to its Qwest acquisition , and forecast
third-quarter earnings below analyst estimates .
The rural telephone operator, which completed its $10.6
billion acquisition of Qwest earlier this year , has
been struggling as consumers disconnect their phone lines due to
a weak economy and the increased use of mobile phones.
Depreciation and amortization expense were about $200
million higher than expected as it integrates the Qwest
business, the company said in a statement. Operating expenses,
excluding special items, rose three times to $3.7 billion.
Second-quarter earnings were also hit by higher
churn of high-speed Internet customers in legacy Qwest markets,
it said in a statement.
CenturyLink's results are in contrast to that of rivals AT&T
Inc and Verizon Communications , who posted
market-beating second quarter on higher profits and growing
subscriber base. .
CenturyLink sees third-quarter adjusted earnings of 29-34
cents per share on revenue of $4.55-$4.6 billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting 65 cents on revenue of
$4.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter profit was $102 million, or 17 cents per
share, compared with $238 million, or 79 cents per share, a year
ago.
Quarterly sales rose to $4.4 billion, including revenue from
Qwest.
Shares of the Monroe, Louisiana-based carrier were trading
down 5.6 percent at $34.80 on Wednesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)