UPDATE 2-CenturyLink Q2 profit falls as Qwest costs weigh; shares down

Aug 3 CenturyLink Inc posted a drop in quarterly profit, hurt in part by higher-than-expected costs related to its Qwest acquisition , and forecast third-quarter earnings below analyst estimates .

The rural telephone operator, which completed its $10.6 billion acquisition of Qwest earlier this year , has been struggling as consumers disconnect their phone lines due to a weak economy and the increased use of mobile phones.

Depreciation and amortization expense were about $200 million higher than expected as it integrates the Qwest business, the company said in a statement. Operating expenses, excluding special items, rose three times to $3.7 billion.

Second-quarter earnings were also hit by higher churn of high-speed Internet customers in legacy Qwest markets, it said in a statement.

CenturyLink's results are in contrast to that of rivals AT&T Inc and Verizon Communications , who posted market-beating second quarter on higher profits and growing subscriber base. .

CenturyLink sees third-quarter adjusted earnings of 29-34 cents per share on revenue of $4.55-$4.6 billion.

Analysts, on average, were expecting 65 cents on revenue of $4.45 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter profit was $102 million, or 17 cents per share, compared with $238 million, or 79 cents per share, a year ago.

Quarterly sales rose to $4.4 billion, including revenue from Qwest.

Shares of the Monroe, Louisiana-based carrier were trading down 5.6 percent at $34.80 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)