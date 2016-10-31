版本:
2016年 10月 31日 星期一

CenturyLink agrees to buy Level 3 Communications in $34 bln deal

Oct 31 CenturyLink Inc said on Monday it would buy Level 3 Communications Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $34 billion, including debt.

CenturyLink will offer $26.50 in cash and 1.4286 of its shares for each Level 3 share held.

The deal would combine Level 3's enterprise services with CenturyLink's network that provides Internet and telephone offerings to millions of customers. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

