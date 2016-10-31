CenturyLink agrees to buy Level 3 Communications in $34 bln deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 31 CenturyLink Inc said on Monday it would buy Level 3 Communications Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $34 billion, including debt.
CenturyLink will offer $26.50 in cash and 1.4286 of its shares for each Level 3 share held.
The deal would combine Level 3's enterprise services with CenturyLink's network that provides Internet and telephone offerings to millions of customers. (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
