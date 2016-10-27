Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
NEW YORK Oct 27 Telecommunications firms CenturyLink Inc and Level 3 Communications are in advanced talks to merge, according to people familiar with the matter.
The deal could be announced as soon as next week, according to one of the people.
The merger would create a telecommunications company and infrastructure provider worth more than $50 billion, including debt, the people said on Thursday, asking not to be named because the talks are private.
CenturyLink declined to comment. Level 3 could not immediately be reached for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news earlier Thursday. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.